INDIA

25 PFI activists arrested in Assam

NewsWire
0
0

In a fresh operation, Assam Police on Tuesday arrested 25 additional Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders and activists from eight districts.

According to officials, 10 PFI members were arrested in Goalpara, five from Kamrup, three from Dhubri, two each from Barpeta and Baksa districts, and one each from Karimganj, Udalguri, and Darang districts.

Earlier, 11 PFI activists and leaders were arrested in Assam for their alleged involvement in unlawful activities.

Among them was Minarul Shaikh, the state president of PFI in West Bengal.

Reportedly, all the 11 people are currently under police custody following a court order.

On Monday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the police crackdown against PFI members will continue in the state, adding that cases have been lodged against the organisation’s supporters who had launched agitation and road blockade in the wake of pan-India raids.

20220927-125204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NAL’s octacopter delivers Covid vax at remote villages in K’taka

    Cong G-23’s Anand Sharma to join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Himachal

    BJP finalises candidates for last four phases of Bengal polls

    Man held for cheating Retd Colonel of Rs 6 lakh in...