25% U.P. schoolkids suffer from ear disease

Almost 25 per cent children in Uttar Pradesh schools have been found to be suffering from ear diseases.

In nearly 12.8 per cent cases, the reason for ear disease found in children was excessive earwax followed by middle ear infection also known as otitis media.

According to the survey undertaken by a Lucknow-based health-tech start-up called Stufit, 1,000 school-going children in Jhansi, Lakhimpur Kheri and Lucknow were surveyed.

Of these, 23.4 per cent children aged between 7 and 14 years, were found to be suffering from ear disease.

During a health camp, otoscopic examination and pure tone audiometry were performed.

Deafness has been reported to be an important health problem among schoolchildren in India. Statistics indicate that 27.5 per cent of school going students have hearing and ear-related problems.

The survey found mild and moderate hearing loss affecting 8.5 per cent kids while sensorineural hearing loss affected 2 per cent kids.

Dr Shruti Srivastava, who heads the audiologist team at Stufit, said that children have been exposed to ear and hearing problems from time to time by their parents and teachers, especially during their school years.

With its impact on the overall development of the child, it is very important to be aware of serious diseases.

S Haider, director of the start-up said: “Schools should offer a health report card along with a school report card for children. This way, various types of health problems can be dealt with in a timely manner. For hearing problems in children, early detection is very important.

Aimed at detecting medical conditions in early stages, the survey also showed 32 per cent students complaining of poor vision.

Among those surveyed, 40 per cent reported poor or average levels of endurance and stamina.

Poor to average oral and dental problems were found in 44 per cent children.

