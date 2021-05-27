Region of Peel – Investigators from the Internet Child Exploitation Unit have arrested and charged a 25-year-old man from Brampton for allegedly being in Possession of Child Pornography.

Police said, in January officers from the Internet Child Exploitation Unit began an investigation relating to an unknown user having Child Pornography while utilizing social media platforms and remote storage services.

According to police, from April to December 2020, the user used several social media platforms and remote storage services under the following personas: refinedkaos, refinedchaos, gray, adam Khan.

On Wednesday, May 26 Adam Khan was identified and subsequently arrested and charged with Possession of Child Pornography.

The above photo of Khan was posted on the Peel Police website.

In addition, upon execution of a Criminal Code search warrant, it became known to investigators that a home-based child-care service had been operating out of his residence in Brampton – ChildSpec Licensed Home Day Care Services.

The investigation is currently ongoing regarding any connection with Adam Khan or involvement with the operation of the daycare or care of the children.

Anyone who has had contact with Adam Khan concerning this investigation is asked to contact investigators with the Internet Child Exploitation Unit at 905-453-2121 ext. 3490. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.