25-year-old cyclist from MP on a mission for women’s empowerment

Aasha Malviya (25), a woman cyclist as part of her ‘pan-India cycle tour to create awareness about the safety and empowerment of women, met Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at the Raj Bhavan in Aizawl on Saturday.

Aasha, a resident of Rajghar district in Madhya Pradesh, arrived here via Assam on Friday evening after traversing 16,200 km covering 18 states of the country.

Aasha, who’s also an athlete and mountaineer, started her tour on November 1, 2022 and would conclude her ‘Sampoorn Bharat Yatra’ on August 15 in New Delhi.

She apprised the Governor that the main aim of her tour is to create awareness among the citizens about women’s empowerment, and above all, to spread the message of peace and harmony among the different sections of the society.

Kambhampati thanked her for taking up such a brave mission at her own expense.

The Governor wished her good health and success in her endeavour, stating that the message she is carrying will be a blessing for the people she meets on the next course of her journey.

20230520-234402

