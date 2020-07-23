250 Afghan soldiers killed in 3 weeks: Report

Kabul, July 23 (IANS) At least 250 Afghan security force members were killed and over 300 others injured in 220 attacks carried out by the Taliban in the past three weeks in the 11 provinces of the country, a media report said.

The TOLO News report indicated that the majority of casualties among the government forces occurred in the north and southeast regions of the country.

The Afghan government has not provided details on the exact number, but has insisted that the Taliban’s casualties “are double” than that of the security forces.

Under the US-Taliban peace agreement which was signed in Doha on February 29, the Taliban committed to not stage attacks on the key highways and provincial capitals.

However, over the recent days, Zabul-Kandahar, Baghlan-Samangan and Kabul-Nangarhar highways have witnessed massive attacks, said the TOLO News report.

Of the 11 provinces, Kunduz has witnessed heavy clashes.

The recent wave of violence have also led to a surge in Afghan civilian casualties.

Last week, Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission recorded 17 targeted and suicide attacks on places of worship in the last nine months which claimed the lives of 170 people.

The Commission’s report cited data from October 17, 2019 to July 13, 2020, reports TOLO News.

–IANS

ksk/