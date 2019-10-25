250 fire-related incidents reported in Delhi on Diwali

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Around 250 fire-related calls were received by the control room of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) on Diwali though there was no report of any major incident, an official said on Monday.

The fire department responded to around 250 calls on Diwali on Sunday. Most of these incidents were related to blaze in open areas and garbage dumps due to the bursting of crackers.

There is a slight dip in the number fire-related incidents as compared to last year, when around 270 incidents were reported.

The official added that so far on Monday, the DFS has received around 147 fire-related calls.

