DIASPORA

250 Indian students arrive in Delhi from Romania under ‘Operation Ganga’

By NewsWire
Amid the ongoing war between Russia-Ukraine, the Air India (AI)-192 special flight service successfully airlifted 250 Indian students from Bucharest, Romania, under ‘Operation Ganga’ in New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport at 3 a.m on Sunday.

Nearly 15,000 Indian students studying in various universities are still stranded in the war-torn Ukraine.

Earlier, 219 Indians had arrived in New Delhi by the first Air India evacuation flight from Romania on Saturday evening.

The family members of the stranded Indian students in New Delhi heaved a sigh of relief as they came to know that their children reached the airport.

This is the third batch of Indian citizens arriving from Ukraine and several more airlifting operations are expected in the next few days.

Various help desks across different states have been set up for the Indian students outside the Indira Gandhi International airport so that the students from different states reach home, then state governments can provide the necessary help to the aggrieved students.

