INDIA

250 Indira Canteens to be opened in Bengaluru: Siddaramaiah

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that officials have been instructed to start at least 250 Indira Canteens in Bengaluru or one for each ward.

He was speaking to the media at his home office ‘Krishna’ after discussions on the scheme.

Indira Canteens provide food at subsidized rates to people and help the poor and lower middle class sections. The previous BJP government did not continue the scheme alleging it was a scam.

Earlier, 70 per cent of the cost of an Indira Canteen was paid by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and 30 per cent by the government. But now, it was decided that the BBMP and the government will each pay 50 per cent of the costs.

In Indira Canteens in places other than Bengaluru, upto 70 per cent of the costs will be paid by the government and 30 per cent by the city municipalities. Officers were instructed to provide the list of places in the state where new Indira Canteens could be started.

Indira Canteens’ menu will also be changed and instructions are being given to officers to maintain good quality, quantity and cleanliness of the canteens. Rates will not be revised.

Siddaramaiah said that the Indira Canteen scheme will be relaunched after the completion of tender process. Tender process is being decentralised and zone wise tenders are being called, he said.

20230612-215603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Siemens to sell division for Rs 2,200cr; buy EV charging business...

    Mediatory talks in TN Congress over action against party legislator Ruby...

    Tata Power hit by cyber attack, says critical systems safe

    Kerala Crime Branch to probe voter list ‘leak’