New Delhi, July 22 (IANSlife) AstaGuru Auction House will mark its 75th anniversary this August with a spectacular vintage and antique ‘Opulent Collectibles’ auction on July 30-31, 2022.

In order to reach this milestone, AstaGuru has consistently featured some of the finest examples of art and craftsmanship in a variety of categories. The third edition of the ‘Opulent Collectibles’ category since its inception in January 2021 exemplifies the houses’s consistent growth in presenting collectors with unique and diverse offerings.

It held its first auction in 2008 and has since held auctions for Modern Indian Art, Contemporary Art, Vintage Jewellery and Timepieces, Collectibles, and Vintage Cars. Textiles, numismatics, interiors, furniture, and international memorabilia are all available.

Since its inception, it has grown exponentially and has become a pioneer in the auction market space, achieving many milestones, including selling several artworks at record-breaking prices, leading to world records for artists.

The upcoming auction will feature over 250 lots of exquisite antique and vintage decorative collectibles, mostly from the 19th and 20th centuries. Chinese and Japanese ceramics, Anglo-Indian furniture, fine crystal, Persian carpets, vintage clocks, silver items, and other collectibles are among the items in the collection.

“It gives us immense pleasure to reach the landmark of 75 auctions. It is special to us as we look back and reflect on our journey, which has been an enriching exploration of varied aesthetics. On this special occasion, we are extremely happy to present this incredible collection which is replete with antique and vintage offerings, several of which are over a hundred years old. Our clients have shown a keen interest in the antique segment, and as difficult as the curation may be, we are committed and enthused to present collectibles that are rare and of a great vintage. We wish to cater to their diverse preferences by offering the best to our collectors,” says Radhika Kerkar, Auction Specialist – AstaGuru Auction House.

The collection is highlighted by an extremely unique Chaise Lounge by F & C Osler (Lot no. 169). F& C Osler, synonymous with creating the purest quality crystal decorative items, was highly patronised by royalties all over the world due to its reputation as the finest crystal-making firm in the world. The offered chaise lounge is a hallmark of their deftly created masterpieces, with four original emerald green crystal Osler legs (signed) on casters, an Osler armrest, and an Osler backrest. The base piping/frame’s crystal lining has been replaced.

The upcoming auction will also feature a large collection of Asian ceramics from Japan and China, both of which were instrumental in introducing the art and culture of the far east to the western world in the past. One of these is a rare Japanese Imari jar with a lid, made around 1880. (Lot no. 83). The spherical body is richly decorated in brick red and underglaze blue. The jar’s panels depict ladies in courtly attire sitting in a garden landscape. An Imari jar of this size, dimension, and vintage is extremely rare.

The auction highlights the Anglo-Indian furniture legacy, which is a hallmark of a rich artistic fusion between Indian craftsmanship and European aesthetics. It comes with a lovely Edwardian four-door teak wood wardrobe (Lot no. 212). The two central doors have oval mirrors enclosing them, and the two doors on either side have finely carved rosewood panels inset with oval Wedgwood plaques. Furniture of this type was frequently made in Bombay by a well-known award-winning firm, E. Wimbridge & Company.

The auction will also feature a selection of Persian rugs known for their exceptional beauty. Several of these are from the Kerman region of Iran, which is located in the country’s southeast. The region’s weaver community’s craftsmanship has been lauded for centuries and has drawn admiration from all over the world.

The auction also includes some classic examples of silver items, both decorative and functional. A lovely pair of silver candelabras will be available. The candelabras, which were designed in London in 1874, were later electrified and feature putti on black marble bases. Water House, Dublin, Ireland, later retailed it as well.

The auction will also feature a wide range of Czechoslovak cut glass items, post-war Lalique glass pieces, and lapis lazuli console tables, among other prized collectibles.

