250 screened in heart checkup camp in Shimla

A total of 250 students and faculty members were screened at a heart and lifestyle diseases risk evaluation camp at Rajiv Gandhi Government Degree College in Shimla on Thursday.

The camp was organised by Deepak Puri a senior cardiac surgeon at Max Hospital in Mohali in collaboration with Inner Wheel Club Shimla Midtown, Shimla Development Authority and Age Care Society.

During the occasion, 1,000 students and staff also attended an interactive workshop on prevention and management of heart and lifestyle disease.

Speaking during the workshop, Puri highlighted the objective of organising World Heart Day events to spread awareness that 17.9 million people die of heart diseases every year across the world. This accounts for one third of total deaths.

Fortunately, 80 per cent of heart diseases and complications are preventable.

He also highlighted issues commonly affecting youngsters like addictions, stress and faulty lifestyle.

Puri also stressed the rational use of unconventional technology and advances in the field with the advent of robotics and minimally invasive techniques.

