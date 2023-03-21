A total 25,119 projects of Rs 17,624 crore have been sanctioned from the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) in the country and Madhya Pradesh has a maximum 5,567 projects worth Rs 4,275 crore, the Parliament was told on Tuesday.

The total amount disbursed for the development of Infrastructure through the AIF stands at Rs 11,722 crore, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

AIF scheme benefits are being extended to all farmers of all types without any discrimination and Scheme benefits including 3 per cent interest subvention and the collateral free loans with free guarantee cover are intended to extend the benefits to small and marginal farmers among others. In fact, the other farmer groups like SHGs, FPOs and other collectives are also eligible under AIF which benefits the small and marginal farmers, said the reply.

The Agriculture Infrastructure Fund Scheme (AIF) was launched in July 2020 and facilitates financing of Rs 1,00,000 crore that is being provided by various lending institutions for funding agriculture infrastructure Projects at farm-gate and aggregation points all over the country. All loans under this financing facility up to a limit of Rs 2 crore will have interest subvention of 3 per cent per annum and credit guarantee coverage for eligible borrowers under CGTMSE scheme, said the reply.

As per the Ministry’s information, these benefits will be available for a maximum period of 7 years. The scheme facilitates setting up and modernization of key elements of the value chain including Post Harvest Management Projects like supply chain services including e-marketing platforms, warehouses, silos, pack houses, assaying units, sorting and grading units, cold chains, logistics facilities, primary processing centres, and ripening chambers.

Other projects for building community farming assets including organic inputs production, and bio stimulant production units are covered under AIF. Recently new activities such as integrated spirulina production, sericulture processing, Honey Processing and setting up of plant quarantine units are also brought under AIF.

