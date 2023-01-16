Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said his government has given 25,886 government jobs to the youth in just 10 months of its tenure.

In his remarks after handing over appointment letters to 271 specialist doctors, 90 lab technicians, and 17 helpers in the Health and Family Welfare Department here, hesaid this venue has witnessed a number of such events in which the youth have got jobs in government departments.

Mann said ever since assuming the charge of office, his government has handed over job letters to 25,886 youths in various departments. Such a whopping number of jobs in merely 10 months reflect the commitment of the state government to ensure the well being of youth and opening new avenues of employment for them, he said.

The Chief Minister reiterated the commitment of his government to emerge the state as a hub of healthcare across the globe. He said in a major push to the medical education in Punjab, the government has decided to construct 16 new medical colleges in five years that will enhance the total tally of medical colleges in the state to 25.

He said that on one hand, it will provide quality medical education to the students and on other, it will help in imparting world-class healthcare facilities to people.

Asserting that Aam Aadmi clinics have revolutionised the healthcare sector in the state, the Chief Minister said that more than 95 per cent of patients visiting these clinics daily recover from their ailments. He said ever since the starting of these clinics from August 15, 2022, they have witnessed a footfall of more than 10 lakh patients.

Mann said these clinics are acting as a cornerstone in the revamp of the healthcare system in Punjab.

Striking an emotional chord with doctors and healthcare workers, the Chief Minister recalled how his major surgery was performed by a doctor when he was five years of age.

He exhorted the doctors and healthcare workers to give a healing touch to the ailing patients, especially from underprivileged and weaker sections of society. Mann said that this is the real service of humanity which needs to be carried with missionary zeal.

