SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

25th Arabian Gulf football championship kicks off in Iraq

NewsWire
0
0

The 25th Arabian Gulf Cup 2023 kicked off in the southern Iraqi city of Basra.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani on Friday announced at the opening ceremony the start of the Gulf championship, saying the ceremony bears connotations of “fraternity between the Gulf Arab brothers”, reports Xinhua news agency.

The opening match between Iraq and Oman ended in a draw without goals after the opening ceremony. The Iraqi national team is in Group A alongside Yemen, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, while the second group includes the soccer teams of Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Qatar hosted the 24th edition of the tournament in 2019, which was suspended thereafter due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament, founded in 1970, returned to Iraq for the first time after the Iraqi capital Baghdad hosted its 5th edition in 1979.

Iraq hopes the ongoing Gulf Cup will be an opportunity to show the country’s return to regional activities.

Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and heads of football federations in the Gulf countries participated in the ceremony.

20230107-093204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian Embassy in Qatar launches helpline for FIFA WC fans

    It’s a great opportunity for me to give back to the...

    Coutinho undergoes knee surgery in Rio

    ISL 2021-22: FC Goa, Odisha FC play 1-1 draw