Maharashtra paused to remember and pay homage to the 166 martyrs and victims of the 26/11 terror strikes 14 years ago that shook the world, here on Saturday.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and others offered floral tributes at the 26/11 Police Memorial in south Mumbai.

Similar solemn commemorations were organised at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Hotel Taj Mahal & Palace, Hotel Trident-Oberoi, the Nariman House, the Cama Hospital and other venues that were targetted.

It was on November 26, 2008 late evening that 10 Pakistani terrorists sneaked into Mumbai through the Arabian Sea route to create mayhem at multiple locations in a small 5-sq.km radius area for the next 60 hours.

A total of 166 people, including foreigners and security personnel, were killed and 9 of the heavily armed desperadoes were eliminated.

The gun-toting Ajmal Amir Kasab was the sole terrorist nabbed alive, early on November 27 – hours after they launched the attacks – subjected to a trial and finally hanged on November 21, 2012.

