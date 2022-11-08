INDIA

26 Congress leaders join BJP in Himachal

Just days ahead of the assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh, 26 Congress leaders, including former general secretary of the Pradesh Congress Committee Dharampal Thakur Khand, have joined the state ruling BJP.

Most of the leaders, who switched loyalties, belonged to the Shimla constituency from where the party has fielded greenhorn Sanjay Sood.

Most of the leaders who quit the Congress owed allegiance to Harsh Mahajan, who had left the grand old party on September 28 and joined the saffron party, saying the previous party was directionless and lacking vision.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur extended a warm welcome to all the entrants into the BJP and said, “Let us work together for the historic victory of the party.”

Himachal will go to polls on November 12, and the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

