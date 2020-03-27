26 COVID-19 cases in MP with 3 more test positive

Bhopal, March 28 (IANS) A 53-year-old railway guard in Bhopal and two more members of the Jabalpur-based jeweller’s staff tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday bringing the state’s tally to 26.

The number of cases in Bhopal has risen to three while the break-up for the other cities is as follows: Indore 12, Ujjain two, Jabalpur six, Shivpuri two and Khandwa one. The two deaths so far were recorded at Ujjain.

The latest victim in Bhopal has not traveled to any foreign country. He was running trains till March 22 and many loco pilots have come in touch with him. He showed symptoms of illness since March 24 and was examined on Thursday.

–IANS

naidu/rt