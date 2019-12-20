26 Delhi-bound trains delayed by 2-5 hrs

New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANS) At least 26 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by two to five hours due to fog in several parts of northern India.

According to Northern Railway officials, Hyderabad-Nizamuddin Dakshin Express, and Mumbai-Amritsar Dadar Express were delayed by 5 hours, followed by Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express which was delayed by 4 hours and 45 minutes.

Even Katihar-Amritsar Express was running 4 hours and 15 minutes behind its schedule, Hyderabad-New Delhi Telangana Express and Chhindwara-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express were also delayed by 4 hours.

On Saturday, at least 19 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by 2 to five hours due to dense fog in several parts of northern India.

–IANS

