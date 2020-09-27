26 Dhaka policemen to be fired after failing dope tests

Dhaka, Sep 27 (IANS) The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has announced that it was terminating 26 personnel for failing dope tests, it was reported.

The announcement was made on Saturday by DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam, bdnews24 reported.

The police force of the Bangladeshi capital conducted the tests on suspected personnel and 26 of them tested positive, Islam said.

“I believe that our action against these officials will send a message to others that we are not going to spare anyone,” the Commissioner added.

The DMP is also taking action against the personnel involved in drug abuse and trade, he said, adding: “They are being treated as ordinary drug abusers and traders.”

–IANS

ksk/