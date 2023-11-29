26 Gurugram civic body employees sacked for obstructing cleaning work

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has terminated 26 contractual employees, who were allegedly creating obstruction in the cleaning work being done by the civic body, an official said.

MCG officials said on Wednesday that different resident welfare associations and dignitaries of the city had met the Joint Commissioners of Zone-1 and Zone-2 areas and complained that some sanitation workers were spoiling the cleanliness system of the city in the name of strike and if someone was doing cleaning work in his area, then his work is also being disrupted.

Action had earlier been taken against three employees, who tarnished the image of the MCG through their misconduct.

An FIR was registered against sanitation workers Naresh, Ram Singh and Rajesh Kumar, for allegedly making illegal recovery from MCG contractors.

