26 killed in Pakistan road accident

Islamabad, Sep 22 (IANS) At least 26 people were killed and a dozen others were injured in a passenger bus accident on in Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan region on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place on the Babusar Pass in Diamer district. The bus was en route to Rawalpindi from Skardu, Dawn news quoted Diamer police spokesperson Mohammad Wakeel asaying.

He said that the driver lost control of the bus, resulting in the bus’s collision against a mountain.

The Babusar Pass road, frequently used by tourists, remains open from the end of June to October every year. It then remains closed following heavy snowfall at Babusar Top.

