26 people dead in Greece train collision

At least 26 people were killed and 85 others injured after a head-on collision between two trains in Greece, national broadcaster ERT reported on Wednesday.

ERT said of the injured, 25 are in serious condition and they have been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, Xinhua news agency reported.

The passenger train travelling from Athens to the northern city of Thessaloniki and the freignt train collided in the Evangelismos area, near the country’s fourth-largest city Larissa, late Tuesday night, according to the country’s national news agency AMNA.

The passenger train was carrying some 350 people.

The cause of the accident remains unclear.

Multiple carriages derailed, and at least three caught fire after the “strong” collision.

“Wagons 1 and 2 do not exist. Due to the collision’s severity, they were ejected,” Regional Governor of Thessaly Kostas Agorastos told ERT.

The Greek Fire Service said that death toll is expected to rise.

Greek Fire Service spokesman Vassilis Varthakogiannis said that at least 150 firefighters with 17 vehicles and 40 ambulances are involved in the rescue operation currently underway.

