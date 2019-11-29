26 UP districts see stubble burning rise, notice to DMs

Lucknow, Dec 1 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government has issued notices to District Magistrates of 26 districts where stubble burning has not been effectively checked.

UP Chief Secretary R.K. Tiwari has asked the District Magistrates to explain why stubble burning has increased in their respective districts, despite orders to check it.

The notices have been issued to District Magistrates of Meerut, Bulandhshahr, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Baghpat, Hapur, Shamli, Ferozabad, Hathras, Agra, Sambhal, Moradabad, Badaun, Jyotiba Phule Nagar, Farukkhabad, Kanpur Dehat, Lalitpur, Banda, Jalaun, Kannauj, Amethi, Hamirpur, Bhadohi, Chitrakoot, Mahoba, among others.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had issued strict instructions to all District Magistrates to check stubble burning in their respective areas since this was one of the major causes of increasing air pollution in the state and also adjoining areas.

