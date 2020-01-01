Canindia News

26 years on, Morgan Freeman looks back at ‘The Shawshank Redemption’ journey

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE09

Hollywood icon Morgan Freeman has thanked people for making his box office flop, The Shawshank Redemption, a classic.

“It has been 26 years since #ShawshankRedemption came out in theaters and I’m still thankful to everyone who made our box office flop one of the most beloved movies of all time,” he tweeted along with several stills of the film.

He also shared his favourite quote in the film: “I hope to see my friend and shake his hand. I hope the Pacific is as blue as it has been in my dreams. I hope”.

On release in 1994, Frank Darabont’s “The Shawshank Redemption” did not set the box-office afire. Today, the film has gained cult status, and is widely considered one of the best-made fiction features on the subject of prison break.

Darabont’s film, widely considered a classic now, is No. 1 on IMDB’s user list of the most popular films of all time, although it was a dud on release, earning just over $16 million in its initial run.

The film is based on Stephen King‘s 1982 novella, “Rita Hayworth And Shawshank Redemption”, and it tells the story of two prisoners who forge a lifelong friendship. These are Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins), a man wrongly convicted for the murder of his wife and her lover, and Red (Morgan Freeman), who is serving out a life sentence.

The movie was nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor (for Freeman). It co-stars Gil Bellows, Clancy Brown, Bob Gunton, Paul McCrane, William Sadler, James Whitmore.

