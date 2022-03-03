26-yr-old CISF constable shoots himself dead at Chennai Airport

A 26-year-old Constable with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) shot himself dead at the rest room at the Chennai International Airport on Thursday.

The deceased constable, Yashpal was a native of Rajasthan and police on preliminary inquiry said that it was a case of suicide and that the actual reason for his death was not known.

Police said that Yashpal fired from his Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) on his forehead and died on the spot. He was on duty at the departure terminal. He had joined the CISF service in 2017.

CISF Authorities told IANS that they did not know the reason for his death and that an internal probe will be conducted on the death of the constable.

Police said that they were searching to find out if he left behind any suicide note.

