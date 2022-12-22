A total of 2,613 technical snag related occurrences have been reported by various airlines in the country in the last five years, the Parliament was told on Thursday.

According to Ministry of Civil Aviation data, Indigo airline topped the list with 885 such incidents while Spicejet and Vistara reported 691 and 444 technical snag related occurrences, respectively between the years 2018 and 2022. While Air India (Fleet A) reported 361 such incidents, Air India (Fleet B) reported 38 technical snags.

An aircraft may experience technical snags due to malfunctioning of components/ equipment fitted on the aircraft which require rectification by the airlines for continued safe, efficient and reliable air transport service, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Gen V.K. Singh (retd) told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

“These technical snags are reported by the flight crew on receiving an aural/visual warning in the cockpit or an indication of an inoperative/faulty system or while experiencing difficulty in Aoperating the aircraft,” he said.

The minister informed the house that the snags are recorded by the flight crew in the Flight Report Book of the aircraft and after completion of the flight, this is examined by a duly qualified and type rated Aircraft Maintenance Engineer (AME), as per the procedure laid down in the manufacturer’s Aircraft Maintenance Manual (AMM)/Trouble Shooting Manual.

“The snag is thereafter rectified as per the procedure in the AMM and may involve replacement of components, testing, servicing etc. Upon satisfactory rectification, the aircraft is released for service and an entry to this effect is made in the Flight Report Book. In case of repetitive snags/ occurrences reported, then it is the responsibility of airline/operator to approach the OEM/ manufacturer for mitigation of defects,” he added.

The reply said that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has not prescribed guidelines specifying life for an aircraft to fly in India. Aircraft is considered airworthy provided the maintenance is as per approved schedule laid down by the manufacturer. Aircraft registered in India may operate as long as the aircraft is under maintenance support provided by the manufacturer for the continuous operation of the aircraft.; The aircraft may be withdrawn from operation by an operator, in case it becomes ‘beyond economic repair’ or is ‘permanently withdrawn from use’ due to any reason such as unavailability of spares, etc, it added.

