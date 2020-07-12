2,627 fresh COVID-19 cases take K’taka tally to 38,843; toll 684

Bengaluru, July 12 (IANS) Karnataka has recorded 2,627 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 38,843 in the state, while the death toll mounted to 684, a health official said on Sunday.

“New cases reported from Saturday 5 p.m. to Sunday 5 p.m., 2,627,” added the official.

In the past 24 hours, a record number of 71 patients succumbed to COVID-19, majority of them in Bengaluru Urban as fever, cough and breathlessness emerged to be the most common symptoms. The total deaths in the state now stands at 684.

Bengaluru continues to be the ground zero of coronavirus in the southern state with 1,525 cases on Sunday, raising its total number of cases to 18,387.

However, the city is currently grappling with 14,067 active cases and accounted for the highest number of deaths, 274, in Karnataka.

As many as 62 per cent of all the active cases are centred in the city.

Among the new infections, excluding Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada accounted for 196 infections, followed by Dharwad (129), Yadgir (120), Kalaburagi (79), Ballari (63), Bidar (62) and others.

On a positive note, 693 patients have been discharged, 206 in Bengaluru Urban itself, raising the total number of discharges to 15,409.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients in ICU rose up to 532.

Of the total 38,843 cases, 22,746 are active in the state.

In case of home isolation of asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic cases, the health department has mandated that a team will visit the home to assess the suitability of a house.

“Health teams from the district health authority or the civic body shall visit and assess the suitability of a house for home isolation,” said the official.

