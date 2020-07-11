268 test positive for Covid-19, 10 more succumb in J&K

Srinagar, July 12 (IANS) A total of 268 people tested positive for coronavirus in J&K on Saturday while ten patients succumbed to the dreaded virus during last 24 hours.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department said that of the new cases, 87 were in the Jammu division and 181 in the Kashmir division while the total number of patients in J&K crossed 10,000.

With the latest deaths in different hospitals of J&K, the total number of fatalities has reached 169.

A total of 5,895 patients have completely recovered so far, and the number of active cases is now 4092, out of which 697 are in the Jammu division and 3,395 are in the Kashmir division.

