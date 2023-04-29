SOUTH ASIA

27 arrested in late-night raid at PTI president’s residence

NewsWire
0
0

Police carried out a late night raid at the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi to arrest him.

The PTI has strongly criticised the police’s actions, voicing concerns regarding arrests of its workers and leaders, The News reported.

The eight-hour long police action late Friday night came to a halt after Sohail Zafar Chattha, the Director General of Punjab’s Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), left the scene along with the police contingent.

Chattha, talking to the media persons at the former Chief Minister’s residence, denied any wrongdoing.

He said that they did not act illegally and that a petrol bomb was thrown at the police party who came to arrest Elahi.

He noted that the action was initiated by individuals at Elahi’s residence, who were not cooperating with the police. Chattha’s appointment as DG ACE was objected to by the PTI.

The Imran Khan-led party also challenged the decision of the Punjab caretaker government in court in February this year.

Earlier, the police and anti-corruption officials partially halted their operation, claiming that although Elahi is not present at his residence, his mobile phone’s location shows that he is present there.

But after information from the arrested house help that Elahi is at his residence, they resumed it, The News reported.

At least 27 individuals, including domestic help working in the household of the former Punjab chief minister and PTI workers protesting at the scene, have been arrested.

The raid comes hours after the PTI and Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government held talks on election dates, with the former calling for stopping of their workers’ arrests, warning that the talks might derail if the law enforcers’ actions do not come to a halt.

20230429-110602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Key Taliban members got scholarships to India

    Ghani discusses peace process with UK envoy

    B’desh PM hopes to import oil from India by 2023 via...

    Taliban signs agreements with aid groups to assist displaced families