As many as 27 members of Popular Front of India (PFI) have so far been arrested in Maharashtra during the NIA raids on Tuesday, sources said.

Those who were arrested include district presidents, secretaries, treasures among several other members.

The NIA crackdown against suspected members of the PFI began early on Tuesday in eight states of the country.

Sources said that raids were conducted in Aurangabad, Jalana, Parbhani districts of Maharashtra; Simoga, Bidar, Ballari, Hubli, Kalburgi districts of Karnataka; Nagarbera of Assam; Bulandshahr’s Kasba Syana, Sarurpur and Lisari Gate area of Meerut in Western Uttar Pradesh; and at several places in Delhi.

20220927-120003