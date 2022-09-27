INDIA

27 arrested in Maharashtra in NIA crackdown against PFI

NewsWire
0
0

As many as 27 members of Popular Front of India (PFI) have so far been arrested in Maharashtra during the NIA raids on Tuesday, sources said.

Those who were arrested include district presidents, secretaries, treasures among several other members.

The NIA crackdown against suspected members of the PFI began early on Tuesday in eight states of the country.

Sources said that raids were conducted in Aurangabad, Jalana, Parbhani districts of Maharashtra; Simoga, Bidar, Ballari, Hubli, Kalburgi districts of Karnataka; Nagarbera of Assam; Bulandshahr’s Kasba Syana, Sarurpur and Lisari Gate area of Meerut in Western Uttar Pradesh; and at several places in Delhi.

20220927-120003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Environmental Clearance validity for hydropower, nuclear, mining projects extended

    Cong’s Patel leaders huddle to discuss better representation for Patidars

    Lalan’s jealousy, Nitish’s over-ambition, Tejashwi’s desperation split NDA: Sushil Modi

    ED attaches property of illicit liquor trader in Bihar