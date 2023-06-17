INDIALIFESTYLE

27 die in Bihar of heatwave

NewsWire
0
0

At least 27 people have died in Bihar due to the intense heatwave in the state with the mercury soaring beyond 40 degrees Celsius in most places, an official said on Saturday.

Six persons have died in Bhojpur district, four each in Rohtas, Banka, and Arwal, three in Aurangabad, and one each in Nalanda, Jamui, Jahanabad, Bhagalpur, Gaya and Patna due to the heat wave.

On Saturday, Patna recorded a maximum temperature of 44.7 degrees Celsius. Sheikhpura was the hottest in the state at 45.1 degrees Celsius.

The Met department has predicted that the heat wave would continue for the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, the latest casualties were reported at Sasaram railway station where two people died due to the heat wave.

One person died on platform number 7 while he was waiting for a train and another passenger died at the entry gate of the railway station.

Meanwhile, the Patna District Magistrate has directed to close all educational institutions up to Class 12 till June 24.

20230617-210803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Momentum thrust needed to take markets higher

    Rajesh Khanna, Big B’s iconic film ‘Anand’ set for a remake

    St. Xavier’s University first in Bengal to announce to introduce 4-yr...

    Anti-Hindi protest report to be tabled in House: TN Speaker