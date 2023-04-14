BJP Tamil Nadu state president K. Annamalai charged that 27 DMK leaders have assets worth more than Rs 2 lakh crore which was 10 per cent of Tamil Nadu’s GDP.

The IPS officer-turned-politician made the observation while releasing his list of allegations against the DMK leaders in a press conference at the party headquarters’ ‘Kamalalayam’ here on Friday.

He charged that the late Karunanidhi, Stalin, his sister Kanimozhi, Stalin’s wife Durga Stalin, his son and state minister Udayanidhi Stalin, Sabareesan (Stalin’s

son-in-law), Senthamarai (Stalin’s sister) Murasoli Maran, Dayanidhi Maran

(Stalin’s cousins), Azhagiri (Karunanidhi’s son).

He said that he will submit a detailed petition with the CBI on these charges and accumulation of wealth.

Annamalai said that this was the first edition for the DMK files and added that further corruption charges against DMK leaders would be released in the second edition of the DMK-Files.

