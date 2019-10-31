27 teams formed in Gurugram to check pollution

Gurugram, Nov 4 (IANS) Following direction of Haryana Chief Secretary Kesni Anand Arora, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri has formed 27 teams of nodal officers of different departments to keep tabs on sources responsible for causing pollution.

The air quality index of Gurugram has worsened post Diwali with PM 2.5 level continuously maintained 500 cubic metre. The situation improved, though, due to Odd-Even scheme implemented by the Delhi government on Monday. The PM 2.5 level of Gurugram at two stations — Gwal Pahari and Vikas Sadan civil lines — have been recorded 369 and 351 cubic metre respectively.

“We have directed the deputy commissioner to form mobile teams under the supervision of area SDMs to keep tabs on stubble burning. The teams have been allowed to penalize villagers responsible for stubble burning. Besides, they should also monitor roads, construction sites and industrial sectors and impose fine on violators,” Arora said.

“We implemented a graded response action plan and issued 101 notices to construction sites at industrial sectors, 26 notices for garbage dumping at non-recognized places, 32 notices of garbage burning and 74 notices for illegal parking. We have also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on two big builders and Rs 1 lakh on constructing private building,” said the Deputy Commissioner.

Meanwhile, NCR Environment Pollution (prevention & control) Authority (EPCA) chairman Bhure Lal has directed district officials to shut hot mix plants, stone crushers till November 8. Besides, he has also directed that all coal and other fuel-based industries, which have not shifted to natural gas, should remain closed in Gurugram, Faridabad, Gaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Sonepat, Bahadurgarh, Panipat, and Bhiwani.

–IANS

str/prs