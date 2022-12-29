The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Thursday seize 27 turtles from the Godda-Asansol express train at Barauni Junction in Bihar’s Begusarai district, officials said.

The turtles, kept in a bag in the general compartment of the train, were found during random checking of luggage of passengers at Barauni Junction. The GRP personnel, however, failed to arrest the accused as they escaped, leaving behind the turtles.

GRP officials suspect that the turtles were being smuggled to Asansol and further to foreign countries. Turtles are available in India in large numbers and are in huge demand in foreign countries. This is the reason why the smuggling of turtles is taking place in large numbers.

An official said that the bones and flesh of turtles are used in manufacturing of medicines. Turtles generally have a very long life and older turtles are in huge demand in the black market.

