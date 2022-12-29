INDIA

27 turtles seized at Bihar’s Barauni station

NewsWire
0
0

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Thursday seize 27 turtles from the Godda-Asansol express train at Barauni Junction in Bihar’s Begusarai district, officials said.

The turtles, kept in a bag in the general compartment of the train, were found during random checking of luggage of passengers at Barauni Junction. The GRP personnel, however, failed to arrest the accused as they escaped, leaving behind the turtles.

GRP officials suspect that the turtles were being smuggled to Asansol and further to foreign countries. Turtles are available in India in large numbers and are in huge demand in foreign countries. This is the reason why the smuggling of turtles is taking place in large numbers.

An official said that the bones and flesh of turtles are used in manufacturing of medicines. Turtles generally have a very long life and older turtles are in huge demand in the black market.

20221229-195802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Confidence in institution slowly being eroded, ground reality disturbing, Sibal to...

    Maxim Baldry says ‘LOTR’ series explores epic themes in simplest ways

    Big Catch: Palghar fisherman nets Rs 1.33 cr fortune from Arabian...

    Studying in a hut, son of daily wager to become first...