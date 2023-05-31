The state health department conducted raids on 99 ultrasound centres in Siwan district and sealed 27 of them for failing to fulfil the necessary parameters.

The raids were going on for the last three days.

Sources said the health department had received complaints about these centres being used to test gender on unborn babies. The raids were conducted by dedicated teams headed by a medical officer and CO/BDO rank officers on the direction of district magistrate.

“We have conducted raids on the direction of the district magistrate and sealed 27 ultrasound centres. They do not have valid licenses and other irregularities and failed on the parameters set by the health department,” said Rambabu Baitha, SDO of Siwan.

Sources said that the operators of the centres were violating the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PNDT) Act. The officer also added that such raids will continue in the future as well.

