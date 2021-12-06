HomeCOMMUNITY27,000 new COVID-19 vaccine appointments added for kids in Mississauga, Brampton and...
COMMUNITY

27,000 new COVID-19 vaccine appointments added for kids in Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon

By CIEDITOR-SABRINA
0
5

In its efforts to immunize as many eligible kids as quickly as possible, Peel Public Health is adding 27,000 new appointments for pediatric vaccinations and increasing school-based clinic availability.

This means that between now and January 31, Peel Region will have over 55,000 pediatric appointments available for residents and their children at the region’s public clinics.

More than 1,000 additional appointments will also be made available in school-based clinics over the next two weeks.

Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon residents must use the Ontario’s vaccine booking system to book their appointments.

“This expansion of our pediatric vaccination offerings provides more convenience and options for families to start the vaccination journey for their elementary school-aged child,” said Peel’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Lawrence Loh.

Parents and guardians must book appointments for pediatric vaccinations as walk-ins are not allowed.

Every clinic will be able to administer vaccines to children 5 to 11 years old, and consideration will be given to ensure the clinic environment makes children and families feel safe and comfortable.

“Getting children aged 5 to 11 vaccinated will help to protect them against rare but severe outcomes and provide greater certainty in school and social interactions,” noted Dr. Loh. “With the holidays approaching, I encourage parents to access this important protection without delay.”

To learn more about pediatric vaccination and to book an appointment, check peelregion.ca/coronavirus.

