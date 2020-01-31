272 AAP teams to check money, liquor distribution in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Asserting that it has received inputs that money and liquor are being distributed in some areas of the national capital ahead of the February 8 Assembly election, the AAP on Thursday said it has formed 272 teams to “keep a tab”.

Speaking to the media, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh said apart from the team, anyone can contact on phone or send messages on Whatsapp at ‘9355015501’ to complain to the party about “illegal money and liquor distribution”.

He claimed that the “BJP is busy distributing money and liquor across Delhi to influence the voters”.

“In this last leg of campaigning, BJP’s electoral manipulations are in full swing. We have received inputs that money and liquor are being distributed in some areas. Therefore, we have formed 272 teams in 272 wards, who have also been equipped with sting cameras and they can also record such incidents of distribution of cash and liquor on their mobile phones,” Singh said.

Delhi will vote in the assembly polls on February 8 and the votes will be counted on February 11.

