Marine police in Gujarat’s Navsari have seized 2,730 liters of highly inflammable fuel stored in 13 barrels aboard a fishing boat and arrested eight crew members in connection.

Sample of the fuel has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Delhi.

The police seized goods worth Rs 29 lakhs, of which the fuel amounted to Rs 2 lakhs.

Dholai Marine Police Inspector M.R. Chavda had received information that a fishing boat with registration number IND/MH/7/MM/ 1705 is dealing in illegal chemicals or diesel trade.

His team carried out a search and found the fuel, most likely from the carbon family. When the team inquired for purchase bills, or license to buy/sell or store license, the boat captain Ashok Fakirbhai and the crewmembers failed to produce the documents.

A complaint was lodged on Tuesday.

Out of the eight crew members, seven are from Maharashtra.

Two captains are from Valsad, while Ashok has been arrested, Rajubhai Tandel has escaped.

Head constable Jayesh Dhirubhai told IANS that police have learned from crew members that they had illegally purchased from a merchant vessel, which they are using in place of diesel, as the diesel is too costly and there is no subsidy for fishermen.

In the past Dholai Marine police have seized Ortho carbon

