The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said that 27,400 explosive remnants of war (ERW) were removed from the cities of Tripoli, Misurata, Benghazi and Sirte in 2022.

According to the UNSMIL, more than 1 million ERW, which includes 82 per cent of projectiles and 4 per cent of small arms ammunition, have been removed in the country since 2011, reports Xinhua news agency.

However, despite strong efforts from mine action partners over the past decade, more than 15 million square metres are still contaminated with explosive ordnances across Libya, UNSMIL said.

In 2022, 19 people, including 14 children, were killed by ERW in Libya, according to the UN agency.

