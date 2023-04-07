INDIA

27K cases withdrawn in Assam to lower burden on judiciary: CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday that the state government has withdrawn at least 27,000 cases related to minor crimes with an aim to reduce the burden on the judiciary.

Attending the platinum jubilee celebrations of Gauhati High Court, Sarma said, “For facilitating ease of justice, the Assam government took a decision of withdrawing petty offence cases to bring down the pendency of cases.

“Cases punishable for up to three years with or without fine were taken into consideration for withdrawal, barring the cases of heinous nature,” Sarma said, adding that till February this year, around 27,000 such cases have been withdrawn and it is estimated that through this action around one lakh criminal cases will be disposed of.

Sarma also asserted that this will reduce the load on lower courts.

The Chief Minister hailed the role played by the Gauhati High Court as the true guardian of human rights, protector of the Constitution and promoter of the age-old democratic ethos.

He mentioned that the Gauhati High Court has a unique identity for being the common high court for all the seven states of the northeast for a longer span of its existence.

“This court has been dealing with the fascinating task of interpreting enacted laws as well as tribal laws and customs and has judicial authority on subjects falling under the 6th Schedule of the Constitution of India, which is unique to this region only,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister also expressed his commitment to create as many posts as required in the lower judiciary with adequate infrastructure.

He said, “The state government has decided to create a new campus of Gauhati High Court, work for which will start this year.”

20230407-215003

