28 Covid-19 patients discharged in Chinese mainland

Beijing, Aug 17 (IANS) The National Health Commission said on Monday that 28 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery in the Chinese mainland on Sunday.

There were 612 patients still being treated, including 30 in severe condition, the commission said in its daily report, Xinhua reported.

Altogether 79,603 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Sunday, the report said.

As of Sunday, a total of 84,849 confirmed Covid-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.

–IANS

pgh/