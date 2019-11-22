28 died in Assam detention centres: Centre

New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) As many as 28 persons had died in detention centres set up in Assam or the hospitals they were referred to between 2016 beginning and October 10, 2019, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said that none of the deaths was due to various illnesses. None died due to apprehension or fear, he added.

Rai maintained that the detenues were not eligible for compensation since they had entered India illegally.

The Minister’s reply came in response to a question from Trinamool Congress lawmaker Santanu Sen.

In a written response, Rai quoted the state government that as of November 22, as many as 988 foreigners were lodged in six detention centres in Assam.

When one lawmaker wished to know about members of religious minorities hailing from Bangladesh who were lodged in these camps, the Minister assured that the information will be collected and sent across.

–IANS

