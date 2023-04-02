A total of 28 foreign nationals who were found staying in the national capital illegally have been sent back to their respective countries last month, the police said on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M. Harsha Vardhan said a police team was tasked with identifying the foreign nationals who were staying in the city illegally, and involved in drug peddling.

The team had identified at least 28 foreign nationals who were staying illegally in Delhi, following which all were apprehended.

“They were found overstaying in India without a valid visa. They were presented before the Foreigners Registration Office, which ordered their deportation. Accordingly, they were sent to the detention centre. Till now, this year, a total of 82 foreign nationals have been sent for deportation. It is also to be noted that a total of 437 foreign nationals were sent for deportation in 2022,” the DCP said.

