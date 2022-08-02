At least 28 people were injured when two buses collided here in the national capital on Tuesday morning, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Shweta Chauhan said an information regarding the accident of two buses at main Red Light Patel Nagar was received at Ranjeet Nagar police station at around 9 a.m. “On reaching the spot, one orange colour cluster bus was found hit by a white private bus from behind and the injured persons were already taken to hospital by ambulances,” the DCP said.

The injured people were taken to Sardar Vallabh Bhai Hospital, Patel Nagar where the police found that a total of 28 passengers including the driver of the private bus were being treated.

“Out of these, three injured, who were from the cluster bus, left the hospital after first aid,” the official said, adding that rest of the 25 injured people, including driver of the offending vehicle were referred to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for further treatment.

The police said that the driver of the private bus, which caused the accident, is still unconscious. Legal action as per law is being taken, the official added.

20220802-173004