BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIALIFESTYLE

29 CBIC officers, staff members to receive Presidential awards

NewsWire
0
0

As many as 29 officers and staff of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), Department of Revenue of the Finance Ministry are set to receive the Presidential awards on the eve of Republic Day on Wednesday.

Every year, the officers and staff of CBIC are considered for Presidential Award of Appreciation Certificates and Medals for ‘Exceptionally Meritorious Service rendered at the Risk of Life’ and for ‘Specially Distinguished Record of Service’ on their achieving and maintaining excellence in the discharge of their duties.

These awards are announced on the eve of Republic Day.

This year, 29 officers and staff have been selected for grant of Presidential Award of Appreciation Certificates and Medals for ‘Specially Distinguished Record of Service’.

These officers have been selected on the basis of their exemplary and flawless performance in their respective fields of services over the years.

20230125-152004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Yamaha Motor suspends production at two Indian plants

    S&P Global forecasts India’s growth at 6% for 2023, 7% for...

    CCI ruling on Google & digital bills key for a transparent...

    Wholesale price index inflation falls to 4.95%, CPI inflation too to...