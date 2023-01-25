As many as 29 officers and staff of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), Department of Revenue of the Finance Ministry are set to receive the Presidential awards on the eve of Republic Day on Wednesday.

Every year, the officers and staff of CBIC are considered for Presidential Award of Appreciation Certificates and Medals for ‘Exceptionally Meritorious Service rendered at the Risk of Life’ and for ‘Specially Distinguished Record of Service’ on their achieving and maintaining excellence in the discharge of their duties.

These awards are announced on the eve of Republic Day.

This year, 29 officers and staff have been selected for grant of Presidential Award of Appreciation Certificates and Medals for ‘Specially Distinguished Record of Service’.

These officers have been selected on the basis of their exemplary and flawless performance in their respective fields of services over the years.

