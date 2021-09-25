In a major reshuffle, 29 DCP-level officers of Delhi Police have been transferred and given new responsibilities, an official order said here on Saturday.

According to the order, Additional CP (traffic), Veenu Bansal, has been transferred as Additional CP, CPCR.

DCP Central district Jasmeet Singh, DCP Outer North district Rajeev Ranjan, and DCP Southwest district Ingit Pratap Singh have been sent to the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

DCP North Anto Alphonse will be relieved for central deputation, while DCP South Atul Kumar Thakur has been posted as DCP Headquarter-1. Gaurav Sharma, who was serving as DCP Security, has been transferred as DCP South West District.

Benita Mary Jaiker, DCP 7th battalion DAP, has been shifted as DCP South district.

Shweta Chauhan, DCP (HQ), has been transferred as DCP Central District. Similarly, Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP (P&L), has been made DCP North district.

Esha Pandey, DCP (PCR), has been shifted as DCP Southeast district, while Brijender Kumar Yadav has been transferred to the Outer North district.

R.P. Meena has been shifted as DCP HQ-2, while Santosh Kumar Meena will join as DCP (P&L).

Of all the 29 transferred officers, 10 are from the DANIPS cadre.

Earlier on August 29, 11 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers of Delhi Police were transferred and given new responsibilities in the national capital.

–IANS

