INDIALIFESTYLE

29 Delhi-bound trains delayed due to heavy fog

NewsWire
0
0

At least 29 Delhi-bound trains scheduled to reach the national capital on Monday were delayed due to heavy fog.

The Railways has rescheduled some of these trains in view of the bad weather, along with changing their routes.

Passenger, Mail and Express trains have been cancelled, which has affected the rail traffic in Jammu, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal.

Several long distance trains to and from New Delhi were also cancelled on Sunday.

According to the Railways, Darbhanga-Delhi Express, Purushottam Express, Gaya Mahabodhi Express, Jabalpur Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express are running late by four hours and 30 minutes.

The Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail and Barauni Express have been delayed by five hours from their scheduled time.

On the other hand, the Rewa Delhi Express, Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express and Jaynagar Amritsar Special train are running late by about three hours and 50 minutes.

The Railways has been providing some free convenience services to passengers in such cases.

Full refund can be availed on a ticket if the train is delayed by three hours or more due to fog.

According to the IRCTC, food and drinks are provided to the passengers in express trains when they are delayed.

20230109-113403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TMC’s fact-finding team apprehend that they will be stopped from reaching...

    Cabinet okays MoUs for advancement of goals on equity, public accountability

    K’taka HC verdict on hijab important step towards equality: Sawant

    Three killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Andhra Pradesh