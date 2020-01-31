2,987 new cases of coronavirus infection reported in Hubei

Wuhan, Feb 6 (IANS) Central China’s Hubei Province reported 2,987 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 70 new deaths on Wednesday, local health authorities said on Thursday.

The provincial capital Wuhan reported 1,766 new infections and 52 new deaths, and the cities of Xiaogan, Huanggang and Suizhou reported 424, 162 and 128 new confirmed cases, respectively, according to the Hubei Provincial Health Commission, Xinhua news agency reported.

Authorities discharged 113 patients from the hospital after recovery in the province on Wednesday.

Hubei had 19,665 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection by Wednesday, with 549 deaths and 3,084 cases in severe or critical condition. The province has seen 633 patients discharged after recovery from hospital.

