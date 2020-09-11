2,988 new corona cases, Kerala tally over 1 lakh

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 11 (IANS) As many as 2,988 more coronavirus patients were reported in Kerala even as its total tally reached 1,01,781 on Friday.

The first case in the country was reported at Thrissur in Kerala in January-end. The state took four months to reach 1,000 cases, 50 days to reach 10,000 cases, and just 22 days to go from 50,000 to one lakh cases.

On Friday, Health Minister KK Shailaja said 1,326 more COVID-19 patients have recovered.

“At present, there are 27,877 positive cases, while 73,904 patients have been cured so far. As many as 35,056 samples were tested. Thiruvananthapuram district reported 494 positive cases on Friday,” said Shailaja.

As many as 2,03,256 patients are under observation at various places, including 21,492 in hospitals across Kerala. There are 594 hotspots in the state.

–IANS

