2G scam: HC seeks response on compliance of order on trees

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Deputy Conservator Forests seeking a response regarding the compliance of its earlier order directing 2G scam case accused Shahid Usman Balwa and others to plant 500 trees each.

A bench presided by Justice A.K. Chawla posted the matter for October 24.

During the hearing, advocate Vijay Aggarwal, appearing for the accused, told the court that his client had complied with the order and now the Deputy Conservator Forests had to file details.

In February, the court directed Balwa, former Telecom Minister A. Raja’s erstwhile private secretary R.K. Chandolia, director of Kusegaon Fruits and Vegetables Pvt Ltd Asif Balwa and Rajiv Agarwal to plant 500 trees each in Delhi as penalty for seeking more time to file their responses to the appeal of CBI challenging their acquittal.

The CBI and ED had moved the Delhi High Court in March last year against the acquittal of all 17 accused in the 2G scam in December 2017.

–IANS

