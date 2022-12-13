INDIALIFESTYLE

2K solar lights sent to two hilly districts in Assam

NewsWire
0
0

Around 2,000 water-proof solar lights were sent to two hilly districts of Assam — Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao, on Tuesday. The consignment was flagged off by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The lamps were donated to the Assam government by the Art of Living Foundation.

At a ceremony held here, Sarma thanking the Art of Living Foundation said that the spiritual guru, Sri Sri Ravishankar, while attending a government function in September this year, expressed his eagerness to provide solar lights for the two districts of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao.

The Chief Minister further said that already, numerous households located in various villages in the country have benefited from this initiative of the Art of Living Foundation.

Since 2013, the Foundation has covered around 3,000 households across 760 villages in the country.

The solar lights would be distributed among tribal communities residing in the interior parts of the two hill districts of the state.

20221213-204201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NBFCs AUM to grow 11-12% by end of this fiscal: CRISIL

    ‘Welfare schemes radically transformed lives’, AAP seeks to intervene in freebies...

    Babri demolition destroyed Hindu-Muslim relations

    Will Sri Lanka stand up to Chinese pressure on the spy...