Around 2,000 water-proof solar lights were sent to two hilly districts of Assam — Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao, on Tuesday. The consignment was flagged off by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The lamps were donated to the Assam government by the Art of Living Foundation.

At a ceremony held here, Sarma thanking the Art of Living Foundation said that the spiritual guru, Sri Sri Ravishankar, while attending a government function in September this year, expressed his eagerness to provide solar lights for the two districts of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao.

The Chief Minister further said that already, numerous households located in various villages in the country have benefited from this initiative of the Art of Living Foundation.

Since 2013, the Foundation has covered around 3,000 households across 760 villages in the country.

The solar lights would be distributed among tribal communities residing in the interior parts of the two hill districts of the state.

20221213-204201